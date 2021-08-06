Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target to $8.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,258. Athenex has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $395.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Athenex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Athenex by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 70,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

