Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $114.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

NYSE LSPD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.40. 113,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion and a PE ratio of -120.31.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

