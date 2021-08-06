Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 54,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,182. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $416.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.