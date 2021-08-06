Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,899,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,264.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,855 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of EDV opened at $142.90 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

