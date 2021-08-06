Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in UFP Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in UFP Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $156,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $68.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,400 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.