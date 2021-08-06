Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $126.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.21.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after buying an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after buying an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.86. 36,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

