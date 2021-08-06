Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $63.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of FR opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $507,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 885.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

