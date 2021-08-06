Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,784 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Guess? worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Guess? by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.