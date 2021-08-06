Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of RUBY opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 371,370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

