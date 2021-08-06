Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.19. 285,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,066. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

