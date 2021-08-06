Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,356. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $719.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

