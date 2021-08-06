Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Ryerson updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

