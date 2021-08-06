Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

