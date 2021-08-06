Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Safestore stock remained flat at $$14.55 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78. Safestore has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

