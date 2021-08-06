Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of SAGE opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

