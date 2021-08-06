salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.