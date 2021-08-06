salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.