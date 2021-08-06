salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total value of $4,978,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,581 shares of company stock worth $121,096,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.20. 143,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $232.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

