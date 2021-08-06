Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SANA stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

