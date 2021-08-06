Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s previous close.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.24. The company had a trading volume of 396,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,772. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.03. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.10.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

