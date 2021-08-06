Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$105.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

TSE:CP opened at C$92.11 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$72.68 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm has a market cap of C$61.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$94.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

