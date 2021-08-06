Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.49 ($73.52).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.53. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

