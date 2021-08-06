Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,647,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

