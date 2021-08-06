SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $15,507,520.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.01. 364,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,538. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $350.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

