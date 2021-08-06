SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $335.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.49. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,643. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $350.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.38 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.23.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.