Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

SCFLF stock remained flat at $$8.69 during midday trading on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

