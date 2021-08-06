Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $57,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,095,000 after buying an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.25 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

