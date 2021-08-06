Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $33.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.