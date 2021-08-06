Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €144.58 ($170.10).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €147.24 ($173.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €134.91. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.