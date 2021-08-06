Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.46 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.