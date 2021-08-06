Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,106.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,326,127 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

