Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 37,739 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,871,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 253,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 341,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 249.89, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

