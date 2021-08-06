Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

