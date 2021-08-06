Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,890

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

SDR opened at GBX 3,681 ($48.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,586.47. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last three months.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

