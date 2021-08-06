Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,311 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $28,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.94.

Aptiv stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

