Scout Investments Inc. Sells 315,107 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315,107 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

