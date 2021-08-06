SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells $112,500.00 in Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marc Sanford Schessel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of SCWorx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $364,500.00.

SCWorx stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 147.85% and a negative net margin of 159.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SCWorx in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCWorx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

