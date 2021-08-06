Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues improved year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is aiding growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent its margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

SEE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 16,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

