SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Up 14%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 2,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $543.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

