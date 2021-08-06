SEEN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,068.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, SEEN has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $57,068.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00010258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

