Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of Seiko Epson stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.