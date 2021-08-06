Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several research firms have commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 404,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,661. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $438.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 51.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 89.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

