Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SNSE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,140. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $217.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SNSE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.