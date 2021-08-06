Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,130 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VMware by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $158.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.30. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

