Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,684 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $164.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

