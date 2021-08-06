Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after acquiring an additional 724,609 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $160.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

