Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $263.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

