Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.17% from the company’s previous close.
MCRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of MCRB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
