Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 258.17% from the company’s previous close.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

