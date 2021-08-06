Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $2,718.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,506.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

