Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,593. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.16.

