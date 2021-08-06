Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

EFV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,621 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

